TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 westbound at La. 383 in Iowa

There were 465,676 children missing across the country in 2016, according to the FBI. That was the total number of entries on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCIC). In 2015, there were 460,699. With today, May 25, marking National Missing Children's Day KPLC is taking a closer look into how many children are missing in the Bayou State. Mobile users click HERE for slideshow. A total of 39 cases are reported statewide an...More >>
There were 465,676 children missing across the country in 2016, according to the FBI. That was the total number of entries on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCIC). In 2015, there were 460,699. With today, May 25, marking National Missing Children's Day KPLC is taking a closer look into how many children are missing in the Bayou State. Mobile users click HERE for slideshow. A total of 39 cases are reported statewide an...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a Sulphur man for allegedly having inappropriate contact with an 11 year-old boy. 29 year-old Dewey G. Burnworth, Jr., has been charged with molestation of a juvenile.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a Sulphur man for allegedly having inappropriate contact with an 11 year-old boy. 29 year-old Dewey G. Burnworth, Jr., has been charged with molestation of a juvenile.More >>
It took 32 years, but now the bi-annual display of the Avenue of Flags has reached the one thousand mark.More >>
It took 32 years, but now the bi-annual display of the Avenue of Flags has reached the one thousand mark.More >>
The following events, closures and garbage pickup schedule changes have been announced in conjunction with the Memorial Day holiday.More >>
The following events, closures and garbage pickup schedule changes have been announced in conjunction with the Memorial Day holiday.More >>
Many parents are angry after finding out there is a chance their child might not be able to attend pre-kindergarten for the upcoming school year.
A family's income has to be below 185 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to be accepted into a pre-K program with Calcasieu Parish Schools.
Unfortunately, many families who applied didn't meet those requirements, and have received a letter saying they've been wait listed.More >>
Many parents are angry after finding out there is a chance their child might not be able to attend pre-kindergarten for the upcoming school year.
A family's income has to be below 185 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to be accepted into a pre-K program with Calcasieu Parish Schools.
Unfortunately, many families who applied didn't meet those requirements, and have received a letter saying they've been wait listed.More >>