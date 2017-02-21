TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 westbound at La. 383 in Iowa - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 westbound at La. 383 in Iowa

By KPLC Digital Staff
IOWA, LA (KPLC) -

All lanes are now open on I-10 westbound at La. 383 in Iowa. The lanes were blocked earlier due to an accident. Traffic congestion reported. If possible, please find alternate routes.

Also, the left and center lanes on I-10 westbound near Iowa were blocked earlier due to a rollover crash. All lanes have reopened and traffic is moving smoothly.

