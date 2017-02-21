WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Jaws of Life

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The special legislative session wraps up tomorrow at midnight, and state lawmakers say they are getting closer to an agreement.

Records show that thousands of dollars in overtime was paid to Louisiana State Police officials to drive across the country and stay at a Las Vegas resort and casino and the Grand Canyon on their way to a law enforcement conference in California.

Vinton residents are raising some concerns about a nearly 14-acre RV park that is being proposed at tonight's zoning meeting.

The Iowa Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding a missing teen who needs medication.

Plus, car crashes can leave passengers unable to exit the vehicle. With the 'Jaws of Life,' firefighters can save lives but they’re only used as a last resort.

And Louisiana's unusually warm winter is paying the way for an active mosquito season.

In weather, Tuesday’s rain chances are at 40% thanks to the upper level trough swinging through and pushing a weak front through the area by this afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

