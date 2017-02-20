Iowa police looking for teenager missing since last Friday

The Iowa Police Department is looking for a teenaged boy who has been missing since last Friday. He is believed to be a runaway.
Gavin Blake Beazer, 16, was last seen Feb. 17 in the Iowa area. Beazer is 6-feet tall, weighs about 165 pounds and has blond hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and purple mesh basketball shorts.
Beazer may have medical needs that require attention. Anyone with information is asked to call the Iowa Police Department at 337-582-3626.
Any person knowingly withholding information could possibly face charges, police said.
