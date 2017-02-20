Hamilton's Beta team wins first place in state competition, going to nationals

An open house at Hamilton Christian Academy on Monday included five special students who demonstrated their Beta Build project.

They won first place recently in a state competition where over 30 teams participated. They had to construct a scientific invention in the spirit of Rube Goldberg. Each team had two hours to build their invention.

Christina Rougeau is the Beta co-sponsor for the group and said the hard work that the girls put in on the project paid off.

"'They were very excited; they spent a lot of time after school and on weekends working on this project," said Rougeau.

The girls will compete in a national Beta Build competition in June at the Disney World theme park in Orlando, Fla,

They will be raising funds to help pay for the trip. If you would like to help donate, the students have a GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/christinarougeau.

You can also call Hamilton Christian Academy at 337-439-1178.

