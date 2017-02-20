VIDEO: KPLC employees tell all about their pets

Many parents are angry after finding out there is a chance their child might not be able to attend pre-kindergarten for the upcoming school year.
A family's income has to be below 185 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to be accepted into a pre-K program with Calcasieu Parish Schools.
Unfortunately, many families who applied didn't meet those requirements, and have received a letter saying they've been wait listed.More >>
Come nightfall, it is a sight almost impossible to miss - swarms upon swarms of termites crowding bright lights. "Everyone's kind of freaking out," said Robert Soileau, branch manager of J & J Exterminators. "Our areas expanding, so they're everywhere and you're going to continue to see them." But, a swarm of termites is not necessarily dangerous to your home. However, once you notice large numbers of termites inside, that is when it is time to seek...More >>
Law enforcement officers handle various situations every day. Some of them pertain specifically to behavioral and mental health issues, something law enforcement officers in the past were unable to recognize.
Now, a program offered in Lake Charles is equipping officers with the tools needed to understand what they are dealing with.More >>
A flipped vehicle led traffic to back up on 210 eastbound at the Ryan Street exit Wednesday afternoon.More >>
For over 50 years, The Jacksons, the first family of pop, have charted hits.
Now, the one and only Tito Jackson has scored his first solo hit on the Billboard charts with his new album, "Tito Time."More >>
