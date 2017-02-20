Homeless man camping next to school playground

You usually think of homeless people taking refuge under bridges or in wooded areas - usually out of sight.

But there’s a man living next to a school playground in Lake Charles - and it has some students learning lessons.

Perhaps it's a sign of the times that children at St. Margaret Catholic School are discovering homeless people live on the other side of the fence that surrounds their playground.

Teacher Judy Reeves said the children noticed and were wondering if they might help.

"The kids were curious of what was going on because you would see people and beds and mattresses, light fixtures and the kind of things you would do to set up a house, but they were setting up in the backyard, which borders our playground. If they were homeless, we would like to be able to tell them places to go or help them with food or what they needed," said Reeves.

Children at this school are taught to care about others. Eighth-grader Maggie Reeves figures it must be awful to live outside.

"I thought, 'Well gosh, that's a hard way to live - in someone's backyard, by a school, in a tarp. When it rains, it could leak through,'" she said.

As it turns out, the lady who lives in the house, Peggy Trahan, has given one man, 36-year-old Michael, the OK to stay. She said she felt sorry for him.

"It's about God, 'cause God put in my heart that if I see somebody that needs help - 'cause I've been through that. Me and my son been through that a lot. I don't think he has any family. If he has some, they don't care about him. And I'm trying to show him what family's about. Family's about the love and care for you," said Trahan.

She offered to let him stay inside but that he prefers the privacy of being outdoors. From time to time others have been in the backyard, but Trahan said that was just when Michael had visitors.

"They don't drink, 'cause I don't believe in that drinking. They don't smoke, (do) drugs. I don't believe in that. Cursin'- I don't believe in that. And so far, it's been OK," she said.

School administrators said law enforcement is kept aware of the situation and have told school officials that no laws are being broken. Meanwhile, children get an up close view of a social problem and wonder how they can help.

"I'd like to donate food and give him a better home," said Maggie.

Trahan said she doesn't want trouble with her landlord and will, therefore, ask Michael to find somewhere else to live.

Michael said he's a painter by trade but not working right now. He declined to be interviewed.

Anyone with suggestions to improve Michael’s living situation, can call 337-377-6436 or tschmidt@kplctv.com

