Vinton residents concerned over proposed RV park

The Vinton community has been buzzing with news of a possible RV park, but some residents have concerns about the area the police jury wants to rezone.

Already, a Vinton couple has whipped up a petition, with close to 300 signatures against the 14-acre proposed RV park.

The park could possibly be situated right next to Delta Downs on La. 3063 - bordering the property of Teddy Mcniel and his wife, Donnette. They've lived on the property for 20 years.

"These families that live here have been here for generations and they are really concerned for their safety," said Teddy Mcniel.

He said there are four elderly families living in close proximity to the proposed park, and they're worried about a possible rise in crime.

They are also worried about the traffic.

"This traffic is for the Delta Downs Racetrack (and Casino); we've been living this for quite some time now and the traffic gets pretty heavy at times," he said.

Mcneil said he requested crash data from DOTD for the past four years and there have been 130 known accidents - eight of those were fatalities.

He said there are also two drainage ditches on the property that could be impacted, as well as three pipelines that could pose a serious construction hazard.

"The traffic that is going to be going across these pipelines could possibly injure or destroy the pipeline and cause a catastrophe," Mcniel said.

The project, however; is only in the beginning phase; this is the first step in a long process.



Jennifer Wallace, the police jury's assistant director of planning, said permits of this kind aren't easy to get and the developer hasn't even purchased the property yet. It's under a buy-sell agreement, contingent on the rezoning.

"If it does pass and they move forward, then the next steps would be to get with DOTD and start a traffic study that they will require, as well as the drainage impact study that we would require and then, they could start making their submittals to us for permitting," said Wallace.

She said the area is currently zoned as commercial, allowing bigger stores like Wal-Mart to develop without a zoning meeting.

"So there's a lot of other things that would be permitted that would generate the same or more impactful issues to arise," said Wallace.

The zoning meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in the police jury meeting room at 1015 Pithon St.

Wallace said if you plan on attending the zoning meeting, you should also plan on attending the regular police jury meeting. It will be held Thursday, Feb. 23 at the same location.

