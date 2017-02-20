Fisbeck earns National Player of the Week honors

Sophomore Nate Fisbeck has been honored by Collegiate Baseball as a National Player of the Week following an impressive weekend on the diamond, the newspaper announced on Monday.



The weekly national honor is the first for a Cowboy baseball player under the direction of head coach Justin Hill. Fisbeck was one of two Southland Conference representatives on the list, including Sam Houston State's pitcher Heath Donica.



Fisbeck was on fire this weekend belting out some of the most impressive numbers across the country with 11 total RBIs off of five hits, including a triple and three home runs, for a 1.231 slugging percentage. He was responsible for helping the Pokes to two of the three victories this weekend. His seven RBIs in Friday’s contest were the most by a Cowboy since 2001. The Woodlands, Texas native was also the first Poke to hit a home run in three consecutive games since Lucas Quary in 2015.



McNeese is 3-0 to begin the season for the third time in four years under Hill. The Cowboys are set to clash with ULM in an in-state bout Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Monroe.