Afternoon storm blows over tree, power poles

A storm system passing through Southwest Louisiana on Monday meant for a wet and windy Monday afternoon

The storm caused some minor damage, knocking over a large tree in Moss Bluff and some power poles in the 400 block of Bilbo Street. Click HERE for video.

Residents who live on Goos Ferry Road in Moss Bluff where the tree was uprooted said they believed a tornado had passed through.

"I went into the living room because there was debris hitting my the front of my house so I thought (the) big windows were going to break so I went to the kitchen and I looked out and when I did I saw a big pine tree falling," said Pam Garrard, who had just gotten home from grocery shopping. "It just sounded like a roaring noise; it was just real fast. I mean it happened quickly and - very scary."

It was a potentially dangerous situation but, luckily, no one was hurt.

"There was a loud noise; it sounded like a train and I could see like a water spout," said neighbor Michael Hale. "I went to go get my camera to video it and by the time I got back, it was all over with. (All that's left now is) just the debris you see now."

Garrard, Hale and other neighbors spent the afternoon assessing the damage.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service believes Monday's weather was caused by 40-50 mph straight-line winds, with some higher gusts.

"I have looked at the radar data...and see no obvious signs of a tornado, and data from our SkyCams also showed gusty winds in excess of 40 mph; Westlake had a gust up to 65 mph," said Wade Hampton, KPLC's chief meteorologist. "Although it is possible that a very brief tornado could have developed and dissipated within a minute or two."

The NWS will decide on Tuesday whether to send out a survey team to determine if a tornado caused the damage.

