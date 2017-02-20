McNeese students march for social awareness, forward thinking - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese students march for social awareness, forward thinking

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Dozens marched on Monday in McNeese State University's Quad for unity, social awareness and forward thinking.

Hosted by the NAACP and the Progressives of McNeese, these students wanted their voices to be heard - and their message was loud and clear.

"Resist. We're going to stand against all forces that are going to divide us, based on ethnicity, based on religion, based on class, based on all those things that are not supposed to divide us," said Toby Adasofunjo, a senior finance and accounting major. "We're going to stand together and we're going to walk together to make this a better country to live."

Tammy York of Progressives at McNeese was proud of the turnout despite the rain.

"I'm so astonished on how many people came out," she said. "Four people could've come out and I would've been so proud so it's just phenomenal."

Miyah January, president of the Progressives, expressed her concerns about what she sees around campus.

"We're here to just raise a little bit of awareness because there is complacency around campus, so we want students to be aware, involved and interested in what's going on," she said.

To raise students' awareness, York said it's important to get the word out.

"We won't be silent. You can come to us," said York. "You can join NAACP,; you can join Progressives, and we're going to work to unite our campus and go forward."

To join the Progressives at McNeese, click here. To join the NAACP at McNeese, click here.

