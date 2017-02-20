Sulphur school honors veterans with flag dedication ceremony

Hope Christian School in Sulphur held a flag dedication ceremony Monday morning, honoring veterans as it retired its old flags and dedicated new flags.

It was the first time the school celebrated Presidents' Day with a ceremony.

Veterans Pat Stanley, Fred McLemore, Felton "Snucky" Watson, Rex Brasher, and Buddy Reams were honored.

For pictures click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.