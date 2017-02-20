Iowa police announce two arrests in connection with Saturday's high-speed chase

Two men have been arrested on drug possession charges after a traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase, according to authorities.

Terrance Green, 35, and Shanmon Brandell Banks, 36, both of Baytown, Texas, were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center. Green was charged with two counts of drug possession, aggravated flight from an officer, and reckless operation. Banks was booked on drug possession.

The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph before ending in a crash in Lake Charles, says Sgt. E. Johnson, Sr. with the Iowa Police Department. Green lost control while fleeing and collided with two other vehicles at the Ryan street exit.

No injuries were sustained from the crash.

The Iowa Police Department was assisted by the Louisiana State Police, the Lake Charles City Police Department, and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

