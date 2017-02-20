CPSO: Man flags down 18-wheeler, robs driver

A Lake Charles man robbed the driver of an 18-wheeler after persuading him to pull over under the guise that there was a piece of metal hanging from the rear of his truck, authorities said.

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. on the I-10 westbound on-ramp at La. 397, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

The 18-wheeler had left a nearby casino, where it had been parked, and was traveling northbound when Ronald J. Perrault III, 21, began flashing the lights of his black Dodge Charger in an effort to get the driver's attention, Myers said. Perrault told the driver he had a piece of metal hanging from the back of his truck. The driver pulled over and began walking to the back of his when Perrault pulled out a handgun and demanded the driver's money.

The driver fled the scene and was able to wave down a motorist, who brought him back to the casino, Myers said. While traveling back, the driver saw Perrault entering the cab of his truck.

Detectives obtained surveillance footage of the Charger driving into the casino, driving to the back parking lot where multiple 18-wheelers were parked and following the victim's truck out of the parking lot, Myers said. Surveillance video also showed Perrault enter the business.

A phone and some personal items were missing from the victim’s truck, Myers said.

Perrault was located at his place of employment later in the day with the victim's phone in his back pocket, Myers said.

Following an interview with detectives at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Perrault threw a chair against the wall causing damage.

Perrault was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm and criminal property damage. He also faced a charge of possession of marijuana because a bag of suspected marijuana was also found in his back pocket.

Judge David Ritchie set bond at $457,500.

Detective Cody Fontenot is the lead investigator.

