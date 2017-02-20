Iowa man accused of exposing himself and having sex with 10-year - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Iowa man accused of exposing himself and having sex with 10-year-old girl

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Keith Buller (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Keith Buller (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

An Iowa man is accused of exposing himself and having inappropriate sex with a 10-year-old girl, according to authorities.

Keith Buller, 48, exposed himself and had inappropriate sexual contact with a girl, who was a family acquaintance, when she was approximately 10 years old, 20 years ago, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.

On Feb. 17, Kevin Buller, 48, was arrested and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile, Myers said. His $125,000 bond was set by Judge David Ritchie.

Back in September 2016, Buller was indicted by a Calcasieu Parish Grand Jury on charges of aggravated rape stemming from a different incident, Myers said. The investigation revealed he had inappropriate sexual contact with a young girl, who was also a family acquaintance, on several occasions between 1984 and 1993, starting when she was 3 years old.  

Det. Brent Young is the lead investigator in this case.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Dr. Charles Mackey sworn in as interim Police Juror

    Dr. Charles Mackey sworn in as interim Police Juror

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:45 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:45:11 GMT
    Dr. Charles Mackey is sworn in as interim District 5 Police JurorDr. Charles Mackey is sworn in as interim District 5 Police Juror

    The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has sworn in Dr. Charles S. Mackey, D.D.S., as interim District 5 police juror.  Mackey was sworn in Wednesday by the Police Jury's legal counsel Sam Gabb.  Mackey will fill the seat vacated by Nic Hunter, who officially resigned from the police jury after being elected mayor of Lake Charles. "I love being on the jury. It's a first-class program. It's always had, what I consider, an excellent administration," Dr. Mackey said. Mac...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has sworn in Dr. Charles S. Mackey, D.D.S., as interim District 5 police juror.  Mackey was sworn in Wednesday by the Police Jury's legal counsel Sam Gabb.  Mackey will fill the seat vacated by Nic Hunter, who officially resigned from the police jury after being elected mayor of Lake Charles. "I love being on the jury. It's a first-class program. It's always had, what I consider, an excellent administration," Dr. Mackey said. Mac...

    More >>

  • WATCH: VP Mike Pence speaks in Baton Rouge

    WATCH: VP Mike Pence speaks in Baton Rouge

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:42 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:42:48 GMT
    (Source: Wikipedia)(Source: Wikipedia)

    Vice President Mike Pence spoke to small business leaders in Baton Rouge Wednesday.

    More >>

    Vice President Mike Pence spoke to small business leaders in Baton Rouge Wednesday.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Second-degree murder arrest made in connection with Fournet Street shooting

    Second-degree murder arrest made in connection with Fournet Street shooting

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:21:43 GMT
    (Source: Antoine Aaron / KPLC)(Source: Antoine Aaron / KPLC)

    A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following a shooting in the 1500 block of Fournet Street early Wednesday morning.

    More >>

    A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following a shooting in the 1500 block of Fournet Street early Wednesday morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly