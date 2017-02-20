Iowa man accused of exposing himself and having sex with 10-year-old girl

An Iowa man is accused of exposing himself and having inappropriate sex with a 10-year-old girl, according to authorities.

Keith Buller, 48, exposed himself and had inappropriate sexual contact with a girl, who was a family acquaintance, when she was approximately 10 years old, 20 years ago, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.

On Feb. 17, Kevin Buller, 48, was arrested and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile, Myers said. His $125,000 bond was set by Judge David Ritchie.

Back in September 2016, Buller was indicted by a Calcasieu Parish Grand Jury on charges of aggravated rape stemming from a different incident, Myers said. The investigation revealed he had inappropriate sexual contact with a young girl, who was also a family acquaintance, on several occasions between 1984 and 1993, starting when she was 3 years old.

Det. Brent Young is the lead investigator in this case.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.