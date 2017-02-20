LCPD: Lake Charles man dies in motorcycle crash

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has sworn in Dr. Charles S. Mackey, D.D.S., as interim District 5 police juror. Mackey was sworn in Wednesday by the Police Jury's legal counsel Sam Gabb. Mackey will fill the seat vacated by Nic Hunter, who officially resigned from the police jury after being elected mayor of Lake Charles. "I love being on the jury. It's a first-class program. It's always had, what I consider, an excellent administration," Dr. Mackey said. Mac...More >>
Vice President Mike Pence spoke to small business leaders in Baton Rouge Wednesday.More >>
A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following a shooting in the 1500 block of Fournet Street early Wednesday morning.More >>
Through tonight we will see just a few passing clouds. No more rain is expected for the next few days. After all the rain from Monday and Tuesday, the winds have turned to the north and is bringing us more cool dry air. The winds will however, turn back to the south Thursday. This will increase our humidity and temperatures. Thursday and Friday will have mostly sunny skies. Winds will be blowing fairly strong around 15 mph out of the south. We will occasionally get gusts up to 25 mph.More >>
Tito Jackson stopped by KPLC today to perform ahead of his upcoming world tour.More >>
