LCPD: Lake Charles man dies in motorcycle crash - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LCPD: Lake Charles man dies in motorcycle crash

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A man died Sunday night following a motorcycle accident. It happened around 11:58 p.m. at the intersection of Fruge Street and Albert Street in Lake Charles.

Lake Charles Police Department spokesman Lt. Richard Harrell said Stevens Thomas, 56, of Lake Charles, was riding a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Fruge Street when he lost control on his vehicle striking a curb. The motorcycle continued to travel through the grassy median where Thomas was ejected from the vehicle. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Thomas was transported to the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office where toxicology will be performed, Harrell said. It is undetermined at this time if alcohol was a factor. Thomas next of kin was notified by Sgt. John Russell. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

