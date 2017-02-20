SLIDESHOW: Today is National Love Your Pet Day - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

SLIDESHOW: Today is National Love Your Pet Day

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

It’s National Love Your Pet Day!

We all have them, and we all love them, today is your chance to celebrate your furry friends.

Send pictures of your furry pets to newmedia@kplctv.com and we may feature them in a slideshow.

Mobile users, click HERE to see the slideshow.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Dr. Charles Mackey sworn in as interim Police Juror

    Dr. Charles Mackey sworn in as interim Police Juror

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:45 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:45:11 GMT
    Dr. Charles Mackey is sworn in as interim District 5 Police JurorDr. Charles Mackey is sworn in as interim District 5 Police Juror

    The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has sworn in Dr. Charles S. Mackey, D.D.S., as interim District 5 police juror.  Mackey was sworn in Wednesday by the Police Jury's legal counsel Sam Gabb.  Mackey will fill the seat vacated by Nic Hunter, who officially resigned from the police jury after being elected mayor of Lake Charles. "I love being on the jury. It's a first-class program. It's always had, what I consider, an excellent administration," Dr. Mackey said. Mac...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has sworn in Dr. Charles S. Mackey, D.D.S., as interim District 5 police juror.  Mackey was sworn in Wednesday by the Police Jury's legal counsel Sam Gabb.  Mackey will fill the seat vacated by Nic Hunter, who officially resigned from the police jury after being elected mayor of Lake Charles. "I love being on the jury. It's a first-class program. It's always had, what I consider, an excellent administration," Dr. Mackey said. Mac...

    More >>

  • WATCH: VP Mike Pence speaks in Baton Rouge

    WATCH: VP Mike Pence speaks in Baton Rouge

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:42 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:42:48 GMT
    (Source: Wikipedia)(Source: Wikipedia)

    Vice President Mike Pence spoke to small business leaders in Baton Rouge Wednesday.

    More >>

    Vice President Mike Pence spoke to small business leaders in Baton Rouge Wednesday.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Second-degree murder arrest made in connection with Fournet Street shooting

    Second-degree murder arrest made in connection with Fournet Street shooting

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:21:43 GMT
    (Source: Antoine Aaron / KPLC)(Source: Antoine Aaron / KPLC)

    A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following a shooting in the 1500 block of Fournet Street early Wednesday morning.

    More >>

    A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following a shooting in the 1500 block of Fournet Street early Wednesday morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly