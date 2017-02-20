Bring your appetite to the 'Taste de la Louisiane' - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Bring your appetite to the 'Taste de la Louisiane'

(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Shrimp étouffée, jambalaya, gumbo, catfish, just too many to name.

Taste de la Louisiane will kick off this weekend in celebration of Mardi Gras.

Attendees are invited to sample signature Louisiana dishes such as king cake, boudin, crawfish and more.

This year there will be new additions such as alligator on the menu for you to try.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The cost of admission is $10 per person and it's great for kids and families.

For more information on this event and other Mardi Gras events around Southwest Louisiana, click HERE.

