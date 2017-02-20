WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Forgotten colony

Vice President Mike Pence is set to arrive around 11:40 a.m. in Baton Rouge Wednesday. Pence is scheduled to meet with business leaders around the Baton Rouge area.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence is set to arrive around 11:40 a.m. in Baton Rouge Wednesday. Pence is scheduled to meet with business leaders around the Baton Rouge area.More >>
A precautionary lockdown is in place at Ralph Wilson Elementary School on Opelousas street due to an incident with the Lake Charles Police Department in the area. All students and faculty are safe. KPLC is working on gathering more details. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A precautionary lockdown is in place at Ralph Wilson Elementary School on Opelousas street due to an incident with the Lake Charles Police Department in the area. All students and faculty are safe. KPLC is working on gathering more details. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A job fair hosted by the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, May 24, at the Managan Recreation Center, 1000 McKinley Street in Westlake.More >>
A job fair hosted by the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, May 24, at the Managan Recreation Center, 1000 McKinley Street in Westlake.More >>
It will take yet another chunk of tax dollars to complete a road and canopy at Prien Lake Elementary in Lake Charles. The student pick-up/drop-off area is needed to improve traffic congestion on Nelson Road. However, Calcasieu Parish taxpayers are on the hook for an additional $33,153 because of dirt issues.More >>
It will take yet another chunk of tax dollars to complete a road and canopy at Prien Lake Elementary in Lake Charles. The student pick-up/drop-off area is needed to improve traffic congestion on Nelson Road. However, Calcasieu Parish taxpayers are on the hook for an additional $33,153 because of dirt issues.More >>
The 7-year-old shot at an elementary school in Moss Bluff is undergoing surgery again. “Complications have arisen and Gage Meche is back in surgery," family attorney Ron Richard said. "The family asks for prayers.” The family announced Monday on the Facebook page Gage's Road to Recovery that he was brought to the ER in Lafayette due to complications. After the accidental shooting on Monday, May 15, Gage returned home from the hospital on Saturday. The shootin...More >>
The 7-year-old shot at an elementary school in Moss Bluff is undergoing surgery again. “Complications have arisen and Gage Meche is back in surgery," family attorney Ron Richard said. "The family asks for prayers.” The family announced Monday on the Facebook page Gage's Road to Recovery that he was brought to the ER in Lafayette due to complications. After the accidental shooting on Monday, May 15, Gage returned home from the hospital on Saturday. The shootin...More >>