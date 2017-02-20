WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Forgotten colony

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Thousands of people are expected to participate in the nationwide, “Not My President’s Day” rallies. Hear the point of the protests and the cities where they’re scheduled to take place.

Louisiana's Medicaid expansion has reached a new milestone, with more than 400,000 people enrolled for health services through the government-financed program that started in July.

A Lake Charles family is still looking for answers, four months after 25-year-old Donisha Stroman was killed in a hit and run incident.

Candidates for Lake Charles City Council will discuss the issues they feel are facing the city at a forum to be held tonight.

In today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

Taste de Louisianne is showcasing Louisiana’s signature dishes. We will have a preview of what the festival will feature this year.

Plus, we’ve been getting a lot of positive response to our daily Pledge of Allegiance segments here on Sunrise. This morning, it’s especially touching as we hear from a World War II and Korean War veteran.

And when the members of a California commune needed a place to start a new colony, they made the unlikely move to Louisiana. Dave McNamara takes us to that forgotten colony in the Heart of Louisiana.

In weather, Monday morning will start off quiet but breezy and unseasonably warm with temperatures in the 70s along with wind gusts of 20 mph at times. Rain will move in by midday. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

