BREAKING: Kings agree to trade DeMarcus Cousins to Pelicans

Apparently the NBA ALL-Star weekend wasn't enough for the city of New Orleans and the Pelicans.

Following the All-Star game New Orleans made an even bigger splash, agreeing to a trade for Sacramento Kings All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

New Orleans will send 2016 first-round pick Buddy Hield, along with Tyreke Evans and the Pelicans’ 2017 first and second round picks.

