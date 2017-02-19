Entergy encourages party-goers to be aware during Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras festivities are in full swing and of course you want to have the best time, but before you do, there are a few things you should keep in mind while you're out celebrating.

It isn't a Mardi Gras celebration without the beads, but before you jump up to catch that high toss, Entergy has a few tips for you.

"It's a festive time and everyone wants to have fun, but they do need to be aware of their surroundings because we do have several power lines overhead that carry quite a high voltage," said Ron Childress, a customer service representative for Entergy.

He says beads becoming tangled in power lines can pose a serious threat.

"There is no Mardi Gras bead that should be worth it enough for somebody to reach up, if its wrapped around a power line, to grab it because those lines are hot and could cause a hazard if someone were to touch it," said Childress.

Electricity wants to take the easiest path to the ground and will look for shortcuts wherever it can.

Childress says the lines running through the city can carry several thousand volts, so revelers should always be aware of how close they get.

"If you're on a ladder and raising an umbrella, you just need to be aware you're staying away from the power lines because your safety is number one."

It's not only the possibility of getting electrocuted that Entergy is concerned about.

Just last weekend, Entergy says a Mylar Balloon, a larger metallic balloon, was the cause of a massive power outage throughout most of South Lake Charles.

"They can get in between the conductors and then that causes a short between the conductors which could possibly cause and outage and the outage takes that line out of service."

Entergy also says, if you notice a problem with a power line, keep a safe distance and call 1-800-ENTERGY to report it.

They also want you to remember, if you notice any suspicious activity, such as unattended packages, vehicles where they shouldn’t be parked, or people taking pictures of critical infrastructure, report it through the See Something, Send Something app manned by the Louisiana State Police and the Department of Homeland Security.

