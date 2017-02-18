Winners announced for King Cake Taste Off - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Winners announced for King Cake Taste Off

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

The 2nd annual King Cake Taste Off happened in Sulphur Saturday at the Henning Cultural Center. 

Six vendors brought up to 14 unique king cakes for the community to try. 

Everything from traditional to best decorated, and people's choice all drew in a large and hungry crowd

It's an event the city is excited for and plans to do again. 

"It's a great way for the public to experience all of the different kinds of king cakes we have in the area," said Kaitlyn Gallegos with the city of Sulphur. "The vendors get to show off what they do everyday, and the people get to come and try king cakes that are different from what they would normally try, and so I think it really gains exposure for the business but lets the public realize what's out there too." 

This year's winners are: 

Non-Filled: Kroger 

Filled: Happy Donuts

Creative: Kroger 

Decorated: Misse's 

Individual Amateurs: Lori Dugas 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

