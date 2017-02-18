Family holds candlelight vigil for hit and run victim

It was last October when 25-year-old Donisha Stroman was killed in a hit and run incident in Lake Charles.

Now almost four months later, the family is still left with questions as to who killed her.

Saturday loved ones came together to host a candlelight vigil to honor Donisha.

"She was the love of my life," said mother Sandra McCoy. "She was my hero, and nothing can take the place of me missing her right now."

It's still tough for McCoy to talk about her daughter, but she along with friends and family came out to remember who she was.

"She was a daughter, she was a sister, she was a friend, she was a soldier, she deserves justice," said sister, Darsan Hampton.

It's been months since the incident, but still no suspect.

"All I want them to do is turn themselves in so we can get closure," said McCoy

A tough road for those who loved Donisha.

"She was serving her country," said brother in law, Michael Shaine Hampton. "She's been to Iraq, she's done all these things that we do to keep our nation safe and yet she gets killed in the streets in America and we have no justice."

Even though McCoy doesn't know who killed her daughter she says she forgives that person, but admits it's not easy.

"I have a forgiving heart, but I can't get over what was done to my child," she said.

Donisha's presence is still missed by so many.

"Lord knows it's a big empty spot in my life, my family's life," said McCoy."I haven't been the same since my baby left."

This vigil, not the last, as family members say they'll continue to honor Donisha's life and also continue to fight for justice.

The family now has a $15,000 reward for any information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect involved in Donisha's hit and run.

You can contact your local police department or call crime stoppers at 337-439-2222

