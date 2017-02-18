4 LSU shuts out Army in game one, 9-0

The LSU baseball team opened the 2017 season with a 9-0 win against Army, marking the largest opening game shutout for the Tigers since 1996.

The Tigers improved to 1-0 on the season and 11-0 in season openers under head coach Paul Mainieri, and Army fell to 0-2 on the year.

The teams will have another seven-inning game against Army at 4 p.m. CT Saturday. The game will be available online only via SEC Network+ and can be accessed at WatchESPN.com and the WatchESPN app. It will also be broadcast live in Baton Rouge on 100.7 FM only. Fans can also go to LSUsports.net for live stats and audio.

Senior southpaw Jared Poche' will make his 53rd career start in Saturday’s second contest.

Junior right-hander Alex Lange (1-0) earned the win for the Tigers after firing five innings and striking out six, only giving up four hits. This marked the second time in his career that Lange did not allow a walk. The first occurred during an eight-inning outing during the 2015 season.

Right-hander Matt Ball (0-1) suffered the loss for Army after pitching 4.1 inning and surrendering seven runs, six earned, on five hits. The junior walked four and struck out one.

Second baseman Cole Freeman led off the 2017 season with a single to right field. The senior stole second base, advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher and scored on a groundout to first by Antoine Duplantis. After shortstop Kramer Robertson walked, junior Greg Deichmann laced a 1-2 pitch over the right-centerfield wall as the Tigers took the 3-0 lead after one inning.

LSU grabbed the 4-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning after freshman first baseman Jake Slaughter was first pitch swinging and drove the ball into the left field bleachers to mark his first collegiate hit and home run.

The Tigers tacked on five runs on three hits in the fifth inning. Left fielder Brennan Breaux singled through the right side to lead off the inning. Freeman doubled down the left field line, scoring Breaux. With Robertson and Freeman on the corners, Deichmann reached on a fielder’s choice to score Freeman. After Slaughter was hit by a pitch to load the bases, designated hitter Bryce Adams dropped a single into left field to score Robertson. With the bases loaded, pinch hitter Nick Coomes hit a sacrifice fly to the left-centerfield warning track, driving in Slaughter as LSU had the 9-0 lead.

Caleb Gilbert and Austin Bain entered in relied for the Tigers. Gilbert pitched the sixth inning and walked one batter. Bain struck out one and gave up one hit in the seventh.