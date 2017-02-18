High speed chase on I-10 ends in three-vehicle crash - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

High speed chase on I-10 ends in three-vehicle crash

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA -

A high speed chase on Interstate 10 that started in Iowa Saturday around 2 p.m. ended at the Lakeshore Drive exit after the suspect crashed, according to authorities. 

Lt. Richard Harrell with Lake Charles police said no word on what started the chase that ended in a three-vehicle crash. An ambulance was called to the scene but Harrell said there were no injuries.

Louisiana State Police Sgt. James Anderson said they assisted with the pursuit which was initiated by Iowa police.

Lake Charles police are handling the crash. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

