60th Contraband Days Festival to debut drag boat racing

The 60th annual Contraband Days Festival is just a few months out and already, organizers are working on the details.

The festival is typically known for pirates, games, food and music. But this year, the festival is doing something new.

"This is a huge event if we can pull this off," said Perry Vincent, Contraband Days board member.

Vincent said with help from the Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau, the 60th anniversary will include drag boat racing.

"There'll be in excess of a hundred boats. Remember these boats will run two at a time and they gotta get in the water, run; they'll be two more coming right behind them after a few minutes. But this will be non-stop all day for probably two days plus," explained Vincent.

Vincent said the Southern Drag Boat Association will bring the action to the Lake Charles Civic Center Seawall. It's all in hopes of boosting attendance.

"For the past few years we've had kind of a lull, hasn't been all the hype that we wanted to have. And we've been, every year, working hard to bring something new and different," said Vincent.

While water races have taken place in years past, Vincent said these boats will be a first for the area.

"In excess of a hundred miles of hours. These boats will be moving. A lot of noise, a lot of action," said Vincent.

Of course, bringing all that excitement here to the seawall comes at a hefty price tag.

"The boat race itself is in excess of $30,000," said Vincent, noting the tourist bureau and sponsors will help cover that cost.

"The other factor is building the rampage to be able to get these boats in the water and take them out of the water," said Vincent.

While they're still ironing out the safety details, if all goes well, Vincent said it could be the start of something great.

"If we make this happen this year;, they'll be back next year. And they want this to be part of their circuit," said Vincent.

Vincent said they're also looking at making it more economical for families to come out.

But he said you'll have to check the website in the coming weeks for details.

