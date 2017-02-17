LSP releases dashcam video of horses running free along I-10 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LSP releases dashcam video of horses running free along I-10

(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)

WELSH, LA (KPLC) - State Police has released dashcam video of Monday's bizarre incident with horses loose on Interstate 10.

Three horses were released - by a cow who broke their gate - and ran free on I-10 near Welsh Monday morning.

Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman, said they were corralled within 15 minutes thanks to a few cowboys and cowgirls who stopped to help while authorities directed traffic. 

