BBBS: Research proves mentors make measurable differences for kids

Organizers say kids who participate in Big Brothers Big Sisters are less likely to start using drugs and alcohol, or get into fights.
That's why the organization is working to increase support for local programs and services.
Mentoring often makes life better and happier for children and teens who can benefit from having a positive adult role models and friends.
But local program leaders with Big Brothers Big Sisters say such mentors often steer participants away from destructive behaviors.
"Research has proven that our programs do work. What we know is that children that are littles in our program have measurable results. They are more likely to succeed in school; they are more likely to avoid risky behavior, like tobacco and alcohol, and one of the biggest impacts we have is that 'littles' have a stronger vision and more confidence in thinking, 'I can do something with my life. I have a vision of where I want to go with my life,' "said Heather Hohensee BBBS executive director.
Program leaders said a national study with alum "littles" finds 90 percent say their relationship with their "bigs" helped them make better choices in childhood and that 86 percent said they helped them throughout their adult life as well. The mentoring is about more than just activities, said Hohensee.
"You talk to the children longer - what really comes out is that they're happy just to have someone who they can talk to, who is reliable and listens to them. Someone that they can trust," said Hohensee.
As they gear up for this year's Bowl for Kids Sake fundraising event, Hohensee said the organization hopes to raise $110,000 to help expand its impact through programs such as high school mentoring of younger kids.
"The money goes to support our staff in professional case management of the matches, basically providing counseling to our volunteers and to our littles to ensure that their match is successful and they meet their goals," she said.
While not all can commit to becoming a big brother or sister, organizers say even a donation can help to make a difference in the life of a child.
This year's Bowl for Kids' Sake is coming up March 25. For more information click here.
