DeRidder company transfers ownership to employees

O'Neal's Feeders Supply in DeRidder recently completed the sale of its family-owned corporation to the Employee Stock Ownership Plan - meaning its 30-plus employees will maintain local ownership of the business.

O'Neal's has been family owned and operated in DeRidder for over 60 years. The company manufactures feed and fertilizer and other farm supplies. The family was looking to sell the company, but wanted to do so in a manner that wouldn't change the how they operate.

"It was a way that we could continue the business," said Ed O'Neal, vice president of the company. "Some of our folks that are long-term employees will especially benefit from it so we thought it was a good opportunity for them, as well as a good exit strategy for us."

Alan Harlon has been with the company for more than 20 years. He was named president after the family's decision to step down.

"It's a unique opportunity for us and a blessing for each of us as employees," said Harlon. "This company was founded by a family and has been closely held by that family through two generations and as the third generation came along most of those family members chose to pursue other interests so as employees we have the opportunity rather than see the business that we worked for transfer to unknown owners number one we have the chance to have or business to operate as it always has and then to reap the benefits of our efforts through ownership in the company."

The O'Neal family won't leave the business entirely;, however, they will still serve as consultants. Harlon assures that the company won't change at all for the customers.

"We're grateful number one, for the job we had and the jobs we have going forward; the other thing is to emphasize to our customers - the company hasn't changed - this is still O'Neal's. When you walk into this door, you're going to see the same people; you're going to see the same members of the O'Neal family here."

The company transferred ownership to the employees officially on the first of January.

