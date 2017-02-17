Moss Bluff mourning death of longtime Sam Houston coach, administrator

The Moss Bluff community is in mourning after a beloved, longtime coach and administrator at Sam Houston High School passed away.

Anne Guidry, 63, died on Thursday of complications from a fall that occurred nearly two weeks ago.

Guidry was described as tough, but loving. On Friday, the softball team at Sam Houston got up early to remind the community how much Guidry meant to them.

"She was such an impact to our school and she always came to all of our games; she was our biggest supporter and was always there so we want to show our respect and honor her," said Casidy Chaumont, a Sam Houston softball player. She was accompanied by Tayler Strother, Jayden Dukes, Padyn Williams, McKenzie Grossi, Kiah Toney and Jordan Cochran.

Guidry coached softball and basketball for 21 years - winning 16 softball district championships - before moving to administration. She spent 13 years as an assistant principal before retiring in 2013.

"She was very passionate about everything she did," said Beth Domingue, head softball coach. "She coached me for two years and then, she became a principal my junior year."

Domingue said she wishes her students could have spent more time with Guidry.

"You know, I was thankful I had her in my life and I was able to play for her and work for her here at the high school," she said.

Shannon Foolkes, Sam Houston's principal, is also grateful he got to work with Guidry. She said she will always cherish the memories she made with Guidry.

"When we got the call Thursday morning when she passed away, I knew we lost a big part of Sam Houston that day," said Foolkes. "Although her heart failed her that day, it never failed anyone else."

Foolkes said Guidry was a fighter - she was a three-time cancer survivor.

Guidry was from Oberlin and attended McNeese State University.

Visitation is from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday at St. Theodore Catholic Church, 785 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy., Moss Bluff. Her funeral will take place at noon, Saturday, Feb. 18, at the church.

