TRAFFIC: Avoid 210 eastbound near La. 14 exit

There is another accident on the Lake Charles loop.
A wreck on 210 eastbound near the La. 14 exit has traffic backed up nearly to the Ryan Street exit.
Several accidents have happened during a rainy evening in Lake Charles and Sulphur
The crashes follow a 10-car pileup in the westbound lanes of the 210 bridge that has since been cleared.
