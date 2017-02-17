TRAFFIC: Avoid 210 eastbound near La. 14 exit

There is another accident on the Lake Charles loop.

A wreck on 210 eastbound near the La. 14 exit has traffic backed up nearly to the Ryan Street exit.

Several accidents have happened during a rainy evening in Lake Charles and Sulphur

The crashes follow a 10-car pileup in the westbound lanes of the 210 bridge that has since been cleared.

