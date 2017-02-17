Woman accused of stealing $4.4 million cleared on one count of w - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Woman accused of stealing $4.4 million cleared on one count of wire fraud, no decision on other three

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Elizabeth "Missy" Istre (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Elizabeth "Missy" Istre (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) -

A jury in federal court cleared Elizabeth "Missy" Istre on one count of wire fraud, but could not come to a consensus on the other three counts.

Istre was charged with four counts of wire fraud following accusations that she stole more than $4 million from the oil company at which she worked.

Authorities claim Istre wrote 800 fraudulent checks from 2004 through 2014.

Istre was found not guilty on one count of wire fraud, but a hung jury was declared on the other three counts. The trial has been reset for May.

“My client and I are pleased with the jury’s Not Guilty verdict," defense attorney Todd Clemons said in a statement. "We know that they worked very hard and did their duty to the best of their abilities.  We certainly hoped that they would have found her Not Guilty on the other three counts also.

"Our federal government alleges that my client embezzled over $4 million dollars from her former employer.  Ms. Istre is innocent of that allegation.  Unfortunately it appears that the U. S. Attorney’s Office will re-try the remaining counts in the indictment.  It will be my duty and honor to vigorously and zealously defend her again.  We are very optimistic that at the conclusion of the next trial a jury of her peers will find her not guilty on all counts.  We look forward to her vindication and her good name and reputation being restored.” 

The four counts are based on four checks that Istre is alleged to have deposited into her checking account. The checks total between $28,000 and $45,000.

Judge Donald E. Walter presided over the trial and U.S. Attorney Kelly Uebinger prosecuted the case.

Click HERE for more on the case.

Click HERE to read the indictment.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

