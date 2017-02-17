Woman accused of stealing $4.4 million cleared on one count of wire fraud, no decision on other three

A police officer in a small western Louisiana town fatally shot a man who managed to get into a police vehicle.More >>
MusicMakers2U, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing instruments to the youth of Southwest Louisiana, held its fourth annual concert fundraiser on Saturday afternoon.More >>
So far today we have seen a lot of thunderstorm activity. As we go into this evening and into tonight, we will start to see the rain come to an end for a few hours. We could still see heavy rainfall, and damaging winds. Hail is also not ruled out. By tonight, most of the rain will be making its way out. However, by the early morning hours on Monday, we are expecting more rain to make its way in. There is a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms late tonight.More >>
We have seen thunderstorm activity across Southwest Louisiana this afternoon, and that looks to continue for the next few hours. We are going to see more thunderstorms develop this afternoon but they will start to clear out by late this evening. By tonight, most of the rain will be gone.More >>
Early Saturday morning organizers kicked off the 15th annual NAMI walk with a ribbon cutting. Around 400 walkers were out raising money and awareness for mental health here in Southwest Louisiana. Executive director, Lolita Ceaser says Saturday's walk is all about helping to educate, advocate and support the community. "Mental illness is just like another sickness," said Ceaser. "It's no different." Ceaser says their goal is to r...More >>
