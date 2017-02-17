UPDATE: Pileup on I-210 Bridge caused by truck that ran out of gas

The 10-car pileup on the I-210 Bridge westbound has been cleared, although congestion remains, state police reports.

He said the pileup consisted of four separate crashes and was caused by a truck that ran out of gas.

There are currently three other accidents throughout Lake Charles and Sulphur.

There were no serious injuries.

