McNeese softball run-rules Jackson State, 12-2

Morgan Catron belted two homeruns including the game ending grand slam in the fifth inning to help McNeese softball pick up a 12-2 win over Jackson State here Friday at the South Alabama Mardi Gras Invitational. The Cowgirls will be back in action Saturday at 4:30 p.m. against Butler and 7 p.m. against South Alabama.



McNeese (4-4) collected 12 hits and was led by Catron, Tori Yanitor, Hailey Drew, Taylor Schmidt and Marisa Taunton's two hits apiece. Five of the Cowgirl hits were extra base hits. One of Schmidt's hits was a two-RBI solo homerun in the fifth.



McNeese took a 3-0 lead after the third inning with two runs in the second. Schmidt opened the inning off with a double to right center and scored on an error. A Carleigh Chaumont sacrifice fly to left scored Megan Holmes who reached base on a walk.



The Cowgirls added a single run in the third for a 3-0 lead off a ground out by Schmidt that scored Drew.



Jackson State (1-6) cut the McNeese lead to 3-2 in the fourth on a fielder's choice and a Cowgirl error.



McNeese broke the game open in the fifth with nine runs on seven hits including three homeruns. Catron gave McNeese a 5-2 advantage with a leadoff homerun and ended the game with her grand slam. Schmidt also hit a two RBI homerun to centerfield along with a triple by Drew and a double by Taunton.



Freshman Alexsandra Flores (1-1) picked up her first collegiate win going the distance. Flores gave up two runs on four hits, struck out five and walked one.

