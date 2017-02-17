SUNRISE KITCHEN: 'Diggity Dog' Biscuits - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SUNRISE KITCHEN: 'Diggity Dog' Biscuits

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Our friend, Cookie Hauser shares her recipe for 'Diggity Dog' biscuits.

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups biscuit mix
  • 1 can (15. oz) Veg-All mixed vegetables, drained and mashed
  • 1/3 cup whole milk
  • 4 beef hot dogs, chopped
  • 1/2 cup shredded cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and stir until mixture forms a moist dough. Drop about 1/3 cup of dough at a time onto a greased cookie sheet. Pat down lightly with the back of a spoon. Bake 15-18 minutes or until golden brown. Remove and let cool for 5 minutes. Serve. 

Makes 12 biscuits. Serve with butter or ketchup.

