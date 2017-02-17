SUNRISE KITCHEN: 'Diggity Dog' Biscuits

Early Saturday morning organizers kicked off the 15th annual NAMI walk with a ribbon cutting. Around 400 walkers were out raising money and awareness for mental health here in Southwest Louisiana. Executive director, Lolita Ceaser says Saturday's walk is all about helping to educate, advocate and support the community. "Mental illness is just like another sickness," said Ceaser. "It's no different." Ceaser says their goal is to r...More >>
Early Saturday morning organizers kicked off the 15th annual NAMI walk with a ribbon cutting. Around 400 walkers were out raising money and awareness for mental health here in Southwest Louisiana. Executive director, Lolita Ceaser says Saturday's walk is all about helping to educate, advocate and support the community. "Mental illness is just like another sickness," said Ceaser. "It's no different." Ceaser says their goal is to r...More >>
Moss Bluff Elementary student Gage Meche returned home from the hospital Saturday after being accidentally shot at school Monday.
Family attorney Ron Richard gave an update, saying doctors were able to remove the bullet from his back during surgery on Friday.
The Moss Bluff community united to welcome home one of their own.More >>
Moss Bluff Elementary student Gage Meche returned home from the hospital Saturday after being accidentally shot at school Monday.
Family attorney Ron Richard gave an update, saying doctors were able to remove the bullet from his back during surgery on Friday.
The Moss Bluff community united to welcome home one of their own.More >>
Losing a baby unexpectedly is a feeling no family wants to face, especially if it was something that could have been prevented.
Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is something that happens to babies here in our area, and one local task group is helping families learn how to protect their babies from SIDS.More >>
Losing a baby unexpectedly is a feeling no family wants to face, especially if it was something that could have been prevented.
Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is something that happens to babies here in our area, and one local task group is helping families learn how to protect their babies from SIDS.More >>
The Moss Bluff Elementary first-grader who was accidentally shot on Monday will return home Saturday afternoon after a successful surgery to remove the bullet that struck him, said family spokesman and attorney Ron Richard.More >>
The Moss Bluff Elementary first-grader who was accidentally shot on Monday will return home Saturday afternoon after a successful surgery to remove the bullet that struck him, said family spokesman and attorney Ron Richard.More >>
Over the next few weeks, when the sun goes down in Lake Charles, Ryan Street will come alive. The 2017 season of Downtown at Sundown kicked off Friday with The Kadillacs headlining. This marks the 19th annual Downtown at Sundown concert series and it's bringing hundreds to the streets. The atmosphere, the music, even the drinks are helping revive downtown and help the community thrive. "We have an ongoing working relationship with the Literacy Council," said May...More >>
Over the next few weeks, when the sun goes down in Lake Charles, Ryan Street will come alive. The 2017 season of Downtown at Sundown kicked off Friday with The Kadillacs headlining. This marks the 19th annual Downtown at Sundown concert series and it's bringing hundreds to the streets. The atmosphere, the music, even the drinks are helping revive downtown and help the community thrive. "We have an ongoing working relationship with the Literacy Council," said May...More >>