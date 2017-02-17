WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Boudin King Cake

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser will join us live to talk about a new social media campaign to promote Louisiana tourism.

Lake Charles police are civil service employees and not allowed to participate in political activities. But the Third Circuit Court of Appeal agrees that the police union is allowed to endorse candidates - if certain rules are followed.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has granted Chennault International Airport access to a piece of land close to the runway in order to deal with nuisance wildlife.

Cookie Hauser with the Louisiana Cattlemen's Association will be in the Sunrise Kitchen preparing a great treat the kids will enjoy. She'll share the recipe for 'Diggity Dog' biscuits.

Plus, we're putting a twist on King Cake this morning and filling one with boudin!

And it's a startling statistic: one in six Americans will go to bed hungry tonight. The problem isn't a lack of food, as our country wastes one-third of good, usable food every single day. In a special report, see what's being done to connect this surplus with those in need.

In weather, Friday temperatures start off cool in the 40s this morning ahead of clouds on the increase and a chance of rain later this afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

