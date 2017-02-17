WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Boudin King Cake - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Boudin King Cake

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Shireen Santhanasamy/KPLC) (Source: Shireen Santhanasamy/KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser will join us live to talk about a new social media campaign to promote Louisiana tourism.

Lake Charles police are civil service employees and not allowed to participate in political activities. But the Third Circuit Court of Appeal agrees that the police union is allowed to endorse candidates - if certain rules are followed. 

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has granted Chennault International Airport access to a piece of land close to the runway in order to deal with nuisance wildlife. 

Cookie Hauser with the Louisiana Cattlemen's Association will be in the Sunrise Kitchen preparing a great treat the kids will enjoy. She'll share the recipe for 'Diggity Dog' biscuits.

Plus, we're putting a twist on King Cake this morning and filling one with boudin!

And it's a startling statistic: one in six Americans will go to bed hungry tonight. The problem isn't a lack of food, as our country wastes one-third of good, usable food every single day. In a special report, see what's being done to connect this surplus with those in need.

In weather, Friday temperatures start off cool in the 40s this morning ahead of clouds on the increase and a chance of rain later this afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 15th annual NAMI walk brings out SWLA community

    15th annual NAMI walk brings out SWLA community

    Sunday, May 21 2017 11:58 AM EDT2017-05-21 15:58:31 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Early Saturday morning organizers kicked off the 15th annual NAMI walk with a ribbon cutting.  Around 400 walkers were out raising money and awareness for mental health here in Southwest Louisiana.  Executive director, Lolita Ceaser says Saturday's walk is all about helping to educate, advocate and support the community.  "Mental illness is just like another sickness," said Ceaser. "It's no different."  Ceaser says their goal is to r...

    More >>

    Early Saturday morning organizers kicked off the 15th annual NAMI walk with a ribbon cutting.  Around 400 walkers were out raising money and awareness for mental health here in Southwest Louisiana.  Executive director, Lolita Ceaser says Saturday's walk is all about helping to educate, advocate and support the community.  "Mental illness is just like another sickness," said Ceaser. "It's no different."  Ceaser says their goal is to r...

    More >>

  • Moss Bluff community welcomes home 7-year-old shooting victim

    Moss Bluff community welcomes home 7-year-old shooting victim

    Sunday, May 21 2017 11:16 AM EDT2017-05-21 15:16:56 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Moss Bluff Elementary student Gage Meche returned home from the hospital Saturday after being accidentally shot at school Monday.

    Family attorney Ron Richard gave an update, saying doctors were able to remove the bullet from his back during surgery on Friday. 

    The Moss Bluff community united to welcome home one of their own. 

    More >>

    Moss Bluff Elementary student Gage Meche returned home from the hospital Saturday after being accidentally shot at school Monday.

    Family attorney Ron Richard gave an update, saying doctors were able to remove the bullet from his back during surgery on Friday. 

    The Moss Bluff community united to welcome home one of their own. 

    More >>

  • Safe Sleep Baby Shower raises awareness about safe sleep for infants

    Safe Sleep Baby Shower raises awareness about safe sleep for infants

    Sunday, May 21 2017 11:05 AM EDT2017-05-21 15:05:54 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Losing a baby unexpectedly is a feeling no family wants to face, especially if it was something that could have been prevented.

    Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is something that happens to babies here in our area, and one local task group is helping families learn how to protect their babies from SIDS. 

    More >>

    Losing a baby unexpectedly is a feeling no family wants to face, especially if it was something that could have been prevented.

    Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is something that happens to babies here in our area, and one local task group is helping families learn how to protect their babies from SIDS. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly