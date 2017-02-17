Sports Person of the Week - Camren Hare

Make it five straight for Warrior Nation.

With Tuesday night's win over Grand Lake, Hamilton Christian has now won a district title for a fifth straight season.

"Obviously, it's good to keep the streak going and not lose any games," said HCA senior guard Camren Hare. "This one is a lot more important than last year to me because I'm a senior. It's good to go out on top."

"I think we have established a basketball tradition here," HCA coach Dexter Washington said.

Thanks to a tough out-of-district schedule, Hamilton Christian was 5-11 entering January. Since that point, the Warriors have reeled off 14 wins in their last 16 games, and now sit just one win away from a third consecutive undefeated district record.

More importantly, a likely number three seed in the playoffs, await.

"For three years we have been on the road in the quarterfinals All we have ever asked is to get us to Hamilton for an opportunity to get to Burton," Washington said. "Two days ago I said [to the team], 'it's not on me anymore,' we are going to be in Hamilton, in 'The Green Mile' and it's going to be, are you going to protect your home court?"

HCA is led by senior guards, Kenan Fontenot and Camren Hare. Hare has been the main catalyst for Hamilton on the offensive end, averaging over 15 points per game. He also went over the 2,500 mark in career points this season, his second playing for the Warriors.

"Two years ago, I didn't expect to be here, I planned on finishing out at Johnson Bayou," Hare said. "I'm glad I came here and got to experience this with the people around me."

"We developed a really good relationship early on," Washington said. "You don't find a Camren Hare every day. A Camren Hare won't show up to Hamilton Christian next year."

Hare has shown a knack for making big shots and creating momentum when the Warriors need it most.

"We know if we can get Camren spotted up, and we need a big bucket, you better find him," admitted Washington. "When he knocks it down-- the fans, the bench and even I get into it."

Since his transfer from Johnson Bayou, Hare has made a name for himself at Hamilton Christian, and received a new nickname in the process too, Cameron Buckets.

"I have a lot of people call me that when they see it on the news," said Hare.

"[The fans] may come to the student section with a sign that says, 'Camren Buckets,'" Washington laughed. "I tell you what, he better make some shots with that sign up there."?

