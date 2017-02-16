Celebrating Black History: Pryce's Pharmacy

Three generations ran Pryce's Pharmacy, Lake Charles' only black-owned pharmacy for over 100 years.

“I started working at the store when I was about 8-years-old as a cashier for the soda fountain,” said third generation pharmacist, Frank Pryce.

That's how Pryce got his start at running the pharmacy.

“Went from the cashier to janitor and delivery boy, all the way through,” said Pryce.

Pryce’s Pharmacy was founded by Frank’s grandfather, Dr. George Pryce, in 1908. Frank’s father, Ulric, took over and soon it was handed down to Frank.

“The new pharmacy license came and I just happened to take it down and they had the pharmacist in charge," said Pryce. "I saw my name there, he never did tell me. That’s how I found out I was in charge and it sort of transitioned from there.”

From 1965, Pryce ran the pharmacy, where his wife, Deloris, described him as a one-man show.

“He had to type the labels; he had to count the prescriptions and he had to fill them and most of the time, (customers) didn’t have to come back, next day or an hour they waited in the store,” said Deloris.

And Pryce had fond memories of working and interacting with people from the community.

“We would sell newspapers from all around and people would come in for different newspapers and you would get to converse,” said Pryce.

Pryce finally decided to close the pharmacy after being open for more than 100 years. He felt it was time to let it go, but his wife took the closing a little bit harder.

"I was more emotional than he was because it was a part of me," said Deloris."Half of my life was spent there."

The Pryce legacy continues to live on through the streets of Lake Charles, and Pryce believes there is hope for success for anyone in our city.

“Opportunities are here," said Pryce. "The doors are open and if you want to walk through them you can walk through them.”

