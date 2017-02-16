Celebrating Black History: Pryce's Pharmacy

The Moss Bluff Elementary first-grader who was accidentally shot on Monday will return home Saturday afternoon after a successful surgery to remove the bullet that struck him, said family spokesman and attorney Ron Richard.More >>
The Moss Bluff Elementary first-grader who was accidentally shot on Monday will return home Saturday afternoon after a successful surgery to remove the bullet that struck him, said family spokesman and attorney Ron Richard.More >>
Early Saturday morning organizers kicked off the 15th annual NAMI walk with a ribbon cutting. Around 400 walkers were out raising money and awareness for mental health illness here in Southwest Louisiana. Executive director, Lolita Ceaser says Saturday's walk is all about helping to educate, advocate and support the community. "Mental illness is just like another sickness," said Ceaser. "It's no different." Ceaser says their goal is to r...More >>
Early Saturday morning organizers kicked off the 15th annual NAMI walk with a ribbon cutting. Around 400 walkers were out raising money and awareness for mental health illness here in Southwest Louisiana. Executive director, Lolita Ceaser says Saturday's walk is all about helping to educate, advocate and support the community. "Mental illness is just like another sickness," said Ceaser. "It's no different." Ceaser says their goal is to r...More >>
Over the next few weeks, when the sun goes down in Lake Charles, Ryan Street will come alive. The 2017 season of Downtown at Sundown kicked off Friday with The Kadillacs headlining. This marks the 19th annual Downtown at Sundown concert series and it's bringing hundreds to the streets. The atmosphere, the music, even the drinks are helping revive downtown and help the community thrive. "We have an ongoing working relationship with the Literacy Council," said May...More >>
Over the next few weeks, when the sun goes down in Lake Charles, Ryan Street will come alive. The 2017 season of Downtown at Sundown kicked off Friday with The Kadillacs headlining. This marks the 19th annual Downtown at Sundown concert series and it's bringing hundreds to the streets. The atmosphere, the music, even the drinks are helping revive downtown and help the community thrive. "We have an ongoing working relationship with the Literacy Council," said May...More >>