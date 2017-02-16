La. Office of Tourism launches 'Only in Louisiana' social media initiative

From the sounds of the McNeese State Marching Band to the gridiron in Baton Rouge, Louisiana is always buzzing with excitement.

With budget cuts looming, the state is preparing to lose millions of dollars. The Louisiana Office of Tourism has a plan to combat that loss and they want you, the residents of Louisiana, to sign up as ambassadors and share your unique Louisiana experiences on social media. Take a picture and then upload the image to social media with the hashtag, "Only in Louisiana."

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said the tourism office is expected to lose $1.5 million due to budget cuts, but this marketing plan will attract visitors and generate revenue back into the state.

"The greatest thing about Louisiana is our people," said Nungesser. "We make people feel like they're family, so they go back with an experience unlike anywhere else. It's those unique experiences that everybody cherishes when they go on vacation. Who better to tell that story than you Louisianans."

So what do people in the Bayou State think about the marketing plan?

"Billy has been marketing since before he took over as Lieutenant Governor," said Josh McAllister. "He has done an excellent job since then and he has promoted our state very well."

"The people are more polite to each other here," said Vickie Gruca. "They have more of an "Excuse me" thing instead of a "Get out of my way."

"Have a good time. 'Pass a good time' as we say in Cajun," said Rosalind Robin. "There is no place like it."

Nungesser said this marketing plan is only a small component of what is to come in the future.

"We'll bring millions into that foundation and use all that money for cultural, recreation and tourism. "We can't always go back to the taxpayers," he said. "We'll generate that money for years to come by doing private and public partnerships and have that money to do all the great things we need to do for Louisiana."

