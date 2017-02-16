Lake Charles woman celebrates 105th birthday

A Lake Charles woman celebrated a huge milestone on Thursday - her 105th birthday.

She, along with family and friends, celebrated her big day Lake Charles Care Center, where she now lives.

Elizabeth Orphey was born in Ville Platte in 1912 and was raised in Lake Charles. She married her husband Charlie in 1955. They never had children, but she helped raised nieces and nephews.

Dorothy Peters and Veronica Washington are two of her nieces.

"She was giving with all," said Peters."Whatever she had, she wanted you to have."

"That woman is such a strong, amazing person; she's humble and that's what she taught me - to be humble - and to live a good life," said Washington. "Be fair to others and do your very very best."

Orphey's younger sister, Eula, was also there. She turns 103 in May.

"It's really amazing to see this," she said. "And God's been good to us; he's been really good to us and it's through him that we live this life."

What's her secret to long life? Her answer - working hard, plenty of rest and liquor - gin, in particular.

Family members say her good health and fortune inspires them to live a better, healthier life.

She received gifts on behalf of the mayor's office and the State of Louisiana. Orphey was also named 2017 Mardi Gras Queen for the Care Center.

