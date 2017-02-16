Lake Area businesses participate in 'A Day Without Immigrants' - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Area businesses participate in 'A Day Without Immigrants'

The "open" sign at Rosita's Mexican Restaurant in Sulphur is off on Thursday for "A Day Without Immigrants" boycott. (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC) The "open" sign at Rosita's Mexican Restaurant in Sulphur is off on Thursday for "A Day Without Immigrants" boycott. (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
The grassroots' movement flyer that was passed on through social media (Source: Facebook) The grassroots' movement flyer that was passed on through social media (Source: Facebook)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Across the country, many gathered in unity for a "Day Without Immigrants" a boycott aimed at protesting President Trump's immigration plan and here in the Lake Area some took part in the boycott. 

The boycott called for several things including:

  • Do NOT attend work

  • Do NOT open up our businesses

  • Do NOT shop online or in stores

  • Do NOT eat at restaurants

  • Do NOT buy gas

  • Do NOT attend class

  • Skip School

  • Do NOT send children to school

"It's normally hopping; the parking lot is empty and it's normally full, so I figured lunch would be really fast," said Jacob Buchkovich, who stopped by Rosita's in Sulphur to eat.

"I'm disappointed," said Jonathan Peckmore. "I can taste the fajitas."

"I am sad that I am not going to get any Mexican food, that's for sure," said Nekoda Derouen, who had to pick something else to eat for lunch.

It was a surprise for many who stopped by Rosita's on Thursday when they quickly realized it was closed. 

It closed down for the day as part of "A Day Without Immigrants," a national boycott started to protest President Donald Trump's immigration plan. 

"I think everybody has a right to boycott whatever they want to - I don't have a problem with it," said Peckmore. 

"I think it's great," said Mark Adams, who stopped by with Buchkovich. "That's why we love this place; it's cause you can boycott and express your opinion and if you think this is what you need to do - it's something you need to stand up for - then you need to stand up for it."

But Rosita's was not the only restaurant to have its open sign shut off on Thursday; Taqueria La Bendición also joined in.

The restaurant's owner, Jose Jimenez, said although the day was a loss monetarily, he is united in his stand with other immigrants and hopes the president will understand all they want to do is work. 

But not everyone shut down for the day.

"We didn't have the chance to let people know we were going to be closed, so we decided to open," said Nancy Medina, one of the manager's at Victoria's Taqueria in Lake Charles. 

She said they would have closed if they would've found out about the boycott sooner but said if the opportunity would arise again, they'll take a stand. 

"If they close tomorrow again; we close," she said. 

For more on the national boycott, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

