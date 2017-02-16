Chennault gains access to 25 acres for wildlife control

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has granted Chennault International Airport access to a piece of land close to the runway in order to deal with nuisance wildlife.

Randy Robb, Chennault's executive director, said they've had to shoot five coyotes in just the past two-and-a-half months alone. They had been living right across from the runway and posed a serious threat to planes taking off and landing

Just this past Wednesday, a plane carrying 44 passengers hit a deer while taking off from Charlotte-Douglas Airport in North Carolina, causing a leak in the fuel tank.

"It's like what a deer would do to your car, except with an airplane traveling two times as fast," said Robb.

He said the thought of this happening terrifies him.

"It's what keeps me awake at night. It's what scares me as a pilot and we get a lot of fast movers in here and big, expensive airplanes in here and we want to make sure we provide for the safety of our customers," he said.

That's why Robb and the Airport Authority have asked for access to 25 acres of land across from the runway so they can thin out wildlife.

"So what we're going to try to do is remove the trees from this area - not all the trees - we'll leave the trees like you would have on a normal golf course. We're just going to take the habitats away - the thick brush that keeps the animals in there."

Robb says they have issues with Coyotes, birds, deer, and even alligators. Although, there haven't been any serious accidents, just one incident involving a bird.

"It's a T38, so it's a fast jet, but it went down the intake and damaged the engine and so birds damage engines cockpits. I have a friend who lost an eye from a bird that went through his cockpit."

Birds are one of Robb's biggest concerns. The airport uses whistlers and bird cannons to scare them away, but they continue to come back. That's why Robb wants to reduce their habitat.

"If we don't have to deal with them, we don't have to kill them."

Efforts to keep the runway safe can be seen as successful with only 20 accidents involving animals at Chennault since 1990, the last one occurring nearly two years ago.

