Chennault gains access to 25 acres for wildlife control

So far today we have avoided most of the rain. That should not be the case tonight as a line of storms is expected to come through late tonight. At times, we could see heavy rainfall. The rain should make its way out by the morning on Sunday. Lows tonight will be in the lower 70s. Through the day on Sunday, we should see most of the rain avoid us like we saw today. There could still be a stray shower or two come through, but we are not expecting a lot of rain.
The Moss Bluff Elementary first-grader who was accidentally shot on Monday will return home Saturday afternoon after a successful surgery to remove the bullet that struck him, said family spokesman and attorney Ron Richard.
Early Saturday morning organizers kicked off the 15th annual NAMI walk with a ribbon cutting. Around 400 walkers were out raising money and awareness for mental health illness here in Southwest Louisiana. Executive director, Lolita Ceaser says Saturday's walk is all about helping to educate, advocate and support the community. "Mental illness is just like another sickness," said Ceaser. "It's no different." Ceaser says their goal is to r...
