LCPD arrests man after string of indecent exposure complaints

The Lake Charles Police Department arrested a man Thursday morning after receiving more than 20 complaints that he "masturbated and exposed himself" to several female victims since Dec. 1.

The arrest of Trevis Syntel Barber, 34, of Lake Charles, was announced at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

After all the complaints, Police Chief Don Dixon said the department decided to set up an undercover sting operation to catch him.

Undercover officers were sent to the general area where most of the complaints originated - the Lake Charles Civic Center, Shell Beach Drive and Dr. Michael DeBakey Drive.

"During this undercover Investigation, Barber, exposed himself to, and masturbated in front of, an undercover female officer in the 1300 block of Common Street," said Lt. Richard Harrell, police spokesman. "Officers monitoring the situation attempted to make an arrest. Barber fled the scene in his vehicle and a vehicle pursuit ensued."

Barber then stopped in the area of Sixth Avenue and Fifth Street, got out of his vehicle, and fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, Barber was apprehended.

He was arrested on the charges of obscenity, aggravated flight from an officer and resisting arrest

Barber has two prior convictions for obscenity, Harrell said.

No bond has been set.

