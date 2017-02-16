WATCH LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: LCPD holds news conference about obscen - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: LCPD holds news conference about obscenity arrest

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department arrested a person on multiple counts of indecent exposure and obscenity charges Thursday, Sgt. Richard Harrell said.

Chief Don Dixon will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the arrest.

KPLC will live stream the news conference. Mobile users, click HERE to view the live stream.

