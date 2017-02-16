WATCH LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: LCPD holds news conference about obscenity arrest

So far today we have avoided most of the rain. That should not be the case tonight as a line of storms is expected to come through late tonight. At times, we could see heavy rainfall. The rain should make its way out by the morning on Sunday. Lows tonight will be in the lower 70s. Through the day on Sunday, we should see most of the rain avoid us like we saw today. There could still be a stray shower or two come through, but we are not expecting a lot of rain.