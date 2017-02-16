SPECIAL REPORT: Food waste - from dumpsters to donations

Volunteers with Friend Ships at Port Mercy in Lake Charles unload and sort the day's donations from a grocery store's surplus. (Source: KPLC)

It is a startling statistic: one in six Americans will go to bed hungry today.

The problem is not a lack of food, as our country wastes one-third of good, usable food every single day, according to data from the USDA.

That is the driving force behind the passion of several volunteers in Southwest Louisiana who are doing everything in their power to connect the surplus with those in dire need.

Every day at Port Mercy in Lake Charles, volunteers with humanitarian aid organization, Friend Ships, pick up, unload, and sort hundreds of pounds of food.

"Everything that you see here right now would've gone in the garbage today," said Friend Ships food service director, Teri Shields. "This is today's load, so imagine this every day from two stores alone."

It is this woman's mission to save food like this: perfectly good and usable food that would be filling dumpsters without this crew saving it.

"To see the waste that takes place, of course anybody would be passionate about it," said Shields.

It is a shared passion for Shields' family: her mother, Sondra Tipton, is the president of Friend Ships.

Tipton says the non-profit group has saved 65 million pounds of food over the past 31 years, feeding people around the world in disaster areas and the needy here at home.

"They had lost their jobs, they had gotten hurt, somebody had been laid off or a factory had been closed," said Tipton. "There were just situations that you wouldn't dream in a million years could happen to us, to our neighbors, to anyone."

Some of that food ends up in the food pantry at Water's Edge Gathering in Lake Charles, where director Kelli Stawecki and a team of volunteers feed close to 1,000 people each week.

Stawecki has even been known to dumpster dive.

"Businesses would throw away perfectly good food that was still wrapped," she said, "and people would tell us that they were throwing it away and we would just go get it."

Dumpster diving is a practice that can be dangerous and can result in criminal charges. Stawecki says she was not aware she was breaking any laws at the time, but has since stop dumpster diving after one particular experience.

It was on a December night when Stawecki was spotted dumpster diving for thrown away food. A local restaurant manager spotted her and reported her to a neighboring business next door.

"One night we saw something at a neighboring business and it was basically just her trying to take some food to feed the homeless," said Newk's Eatery Assistant General Manager, Matthew Koetter.

Koetter is the one who reported Stawecki to the store, but he says it was before he knew her motives.

The business manager did not press charges against Stawecki.

After a chat about why she was dumpster diving in the first place, Koetter says he knew his restaurant needed to make some changes.

"We weren't doing anything," he said, "We were throwing away per our guidelines because we didn't have an outlet for it and it actually wasn't something that we really thought of until this happy coincidence came along."

Now, Koetter's restaurant has made a big change in saving usable food and donating it to Stawecki's crew to feed the homeless.

There is no state or federal guideline requiring businesses to stop the waste of usable food. Tipton says The Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act protects those who donate food to non-profit groups like Friend Ships.

"There really are very good options for safely, without liability, placing that food in the hands of someone who desperately needs it," she said.

Water's Edge Pastor, Tony Bourque, sees that need every day in the homeless his church serves.

"If you go to a big city, you obviously see just driving down the road the needs," said Bourque. "You don't really see that in Lake Charles, but it's there. I just think it's more secluded. It's hidden."

The woods are where Bobby calls home, with a tent and man-made shelter of tarps.

"I've been off and on in these woods here for eight years," he said, "I've always had a job, but I always fall back on these woods."

Bobby's camp is one of 40 stops today for this group, delivering donated food - the only meal some have eaten in days.

"As soon as you hand them the food, they start. They're hungry, I mean they're hungry," said Stawecki. "Some of them go three, four days without anything to eat."

At Baker's camp, he tells us he has been on both sides before: working in the restaurant industry - and now on the receiving end of precious meals that would have been waste.

"I used to work in restaurants and I seen a lot of food go in the trash," said Baker. "Food that could've been given to a homeless shelter or just even make trays and hand it out to homeless people. It goes in the trash and it makes me feel sad and it breaks my heart."

It breaks the hearts of these volunteers, too, who know the needs and know the surplus.

"It's not fair," said Stawecki. "It's not right to throw away perfectly good food when there are hungry people. It makes no sense to me."

So how can you help?

Encourage your favorite restaurants and grocery stores to donate instead of dump.

Friend Ships is willing to do all the work for businesses in the Lake Charles area. You just call them at 337-433-5022 or e-mail them and they will provide the bins, pick up the surplus in their food trucks, sort it, and get it to those in need.

Teri Shields with Friend Ships is ServSafe certified, to properly identify what food is good and what needs to be trashed. Friend Ships tries to use every piece of food and is even looking to connect with pig farmers who could use some of their excess that is not fit for human consumption.

If Friend Ships cannot work with your store or restaurant, Sondra Tipton and Teri Shields are willing to point you in the best direction to utilize food products.

Water's Edge Gathering on Power Center Parkway in Lake Charles is also always looking for food donations to stock its pantry that opens every Thursday to people in need from 10:00-2:00. Connect with them here.

On Tuesday, March 14, Newk's Eatery at 339 W. Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles is hosting "Night Out At Newk's," where a portion of the proceeds will support the homeless ministry at Water's Edge. Customers are encouraged to bring non-perishable goods to help stock the church's food pantry, as well.

Learn more about the U.S. Food Waste Challenge here.

Copyright KPLC 2017. All rights reserved.