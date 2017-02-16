Lake Charles water service interruption Thursday Feb. 16

Some Lake Charles residents will experience water interruption beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, for approximately four hours.

The City of Lake Charles said crews will be performing an emergency repair to the main water line.

Residents living on the following streets will be affected:

Lisle Peters Road (west of Fernwood Drive)

Bayview Lane

Riverview Lane

Edgewater Drive

Water Division personnel will be placing door tags on all affected residences.

