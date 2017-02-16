Lake Charles water service interruption Thursday Feb. 16 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles water service interruption Thursday Feb. 16

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Some Lake Charles residents will experience water interruption beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, for approximately four hours.

The City of Lake Charles said crews will be performing an emergency repair to the main water line.

Residents living on the following streets will be affected:

  • Lisle Peters Road (west of Fernwood Drive)
  • Bayview Lane
  • Riverview Lane
  • Edgewater Drive

Water Division personnel will be placing door tags on all affected residences.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 15th annual NAMI walk brings out SWLA community

    15th annual NAMI walk brings out SWLA community

    Saturday, May 20 2017 1:31 PM EDT2017-05-20 17:31:10 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Early Saturday morning organizers kicked off the 15th annual NAMI walk with a ribbon cutting.  Around 400 walkers were out raising money and awareness for mental health illness here in Southwest Louisiana.  Executive director, Lolita Ceaser says Saturday's walk is all about helping to educate, advocate and support the community.  "Mental illness is just like another sickness," said Ceaser. "It's no different."  Ceaser says their goal is to r...

    More >>

    Early Saturday morning organizers kicked off the 15th annual NAMI walk with a ribbon cutting.  Around 400 walkers were out raising money and awareness for mental health illness here in Southwest Louisiana.  Executive director, Lolita Ceaser says Saturday's walk is all about helping to educate, advocate and support the community.  "Mental illness is just like another sickness," said Ceaser. "It's no different."  Ceaser says their goal is to r...

    More >>

  • Downtown at Sundown concert series kicks off in Lake Charles

    Downtown at Sundown concert series kicks off in Lake Charles

    Saturday, May 20 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-20 14:13:40 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Over the next few weeks, when the sun goes down in Lake Charles, Ryan Street will come alive. The 2017 season of Downtown at Sundown kicked off Friday with The Kadillacs headlining. This marks the 19th annual Downtown at Sundown concert series and it's bringing hundreds to the streets. The atmosphere, the music, even the drinks are helping revive downtown and help the community thrive. "We have an ongoing working relationship with the Literacy Council," said May...

    More >>

    Over the next few weeks, when the sun goes down in Lake Charles, Ryan Street will come alive. The 2017 season of Downtown at Sundown kicked off Friday with The Kadillacs headlining. This marks the 19th annual Downtown at Sundown concert series and it's bringing hundreds to the streets. The atmosphere, the music, even the drinks are helping revive downtown and help the community thrive. "We have an ongoing working relationship with the Literacy Council," said May...

    More >>

  • Jeff Davis Parish police juror wants to end illegal trash dumping

    Jeff Davis Parish police juror wants to end illegal trash dumping

    Friday, May 19 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-05-20 00:55:19 GMT

    A Jeff Davis Parish police juror is challenging his colleagues to help find a solution to an ongoing problem in the parish: the illegal dumping of trash on roads. 

    More >>

    A Jeff Davis Parish police juror is challenging his colleagues to help find a solution to an ongoing problem in the parish: the illegal dumping of trash on roads. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly