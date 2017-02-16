Police jury conducting sewer checks

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is conducting sewer checks to make sure residential sewers are working properly.

Police jury representatives said the sewer checks are necessary because if a sewer stops working properly, it could back up into lakes and waterways. Sewage can run into yards and ditches - and a sewer that isn't working properly can fill waterways with toxic waste.

Calcasieu Parish is the permanent holder of the MS4, which is a system used to collect stormwater. As a result, there are six different measures the parish needs to abide by.

One of those measures is"illicit discharge detection and elimination," said Tara Ross, Environmental Coordinator for the parish.

"Some of the things the inspectors do while they're out there they'll make sure the air motor is there. A lot of people don't realize it's been stolen or missing or didn't know they're supposed to have one. Some of the other things are electrical; they'll lift the lid off the system or check the blower motor by setting their hand on it - listening to the air blowing into the tank," she said.

During the check, if anything is wrong, you can most likely fix it yourself - changing air filters, removing debris, repairing electrical outlets or airline fittings, and replacing blower motors are some you can probably handle on your own. However, if you need to disassemble and reassemble your tank or pump it out, a certified professional will be needed.

"We do have the current listing of the providers in this area - and (we have) the sludge haulers in this area for anything that needs to be pumped out," Ross said.

If something needs to be fixed on your sewer, you are responsible for taking care of it. You have four weeks from the time of the inspection to comply.

Sewer inspectors ask residents who have outside dogs or locked gates to call the police jury to schedule a time for the check.

For more information or for who to contact, click HERE.

