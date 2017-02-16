WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Sewage Inspection Program

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

House Republicans have started advancing two budget-rebalancing proposals that cut more deeply than Gov. John Bel Edwards wants.

It's been delay after delay for the $43 million luxury apartment complex slated for downtown Lake Charles.

The Town of Welsh is honoring its only Vietnam war casualty by designating an I-10 entrance ramp in his name. A ceremony will be held March 4.

Plus, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is conducting sewer checks to ensure sewage is not seeping into our waterways.

And some Lake Charles residents may lose water service today while the city repairs the main water line.

In weather, Thursday is today is going to be nice and sunny which will provide more warmth as highs top out in the middle to upper 60s along with very light winds through the day. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

