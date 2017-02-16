WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Sewage Inspection Program - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

House Republicans have started advancing two budget-rebalancing proposals that cut more deeply than Gov. John Bel Edwards wants.

It's been delay after delay for the $43 million luxury apartment complex slated for downtown Lake Charles.

The Town of Welsh is honoring its only Vietnam war casualty by designating an I-10 entrance ramp in his name. A ceremony will be held March 4.

Plus, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is conducting sewer checks to ensure sewage is not seeping into our waterways.

And some Lake Charles residents may lose water service today while the city repairs the main water line.

In weather, Thursday is today is going to be nice and sunny which will provide more warmth as highs top out in the middle to upper 60s along with very light winds through the day. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

    Early Saturday morning organizers kicked off the 15th annual NAMI walk with a ribbon cutting.  Around 400 walkers were out raising money and awareness for mental health illness here in Southwest Louisiana.  Executive director, Lolita Ceaser says Saturday's walk is all about helping to educate, advocate and support the community.  "Mental illness is just like another sickness," said Ceaser. "It's no different."

    Over the next few weeks, when the sun goes down in Lake Charles, Ryan Street will come alive. The 2017 season of Downtown at Sundown kicked off Friday with The Kadillacs headlining. This marks the 19th annual Downtown at Sundown concert series and it's bringing hundreds to the streets. The atmosphere, the music, even the drinks are helping revive downtown and help the community thrive.

    A Jeff Davis Parish police juror is challenging his colleagues to help find a solution to an ongoing problem in the parish: the illegal dumping of trash on roads. 

