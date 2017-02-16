Coyne throws shutout as ULM blanks McNeese, 3-0

McNeese softball couldn’t get the bats going here Wednesday night, falling 3-0 to Louisiana-Monroe.



The loss snapped a nine game home winning streak and it was the first home shutout for McNeese since 2015 when the Cowgirls fell 1-0 in to Utah.



McNeese (3-4) picked up two hits in the game with the first hit coming off a Carleigh Chaumont single to short in the fifth that broke up ULM’s Melanie Coyne’s no-hitter. Taylor Schmidt picked up the other McNeese hit of the game with a double to left center in the bottom of the seventh but Coyne struck out Rachel Smith and Chaumont to end the game. McNeese left five base runners stranded including bases loaded with one out in the first.



Senior Baylee Corbello took the loss, falling to 1-1 on the year. Corbello struggled in the circle from the get go, giving up a leadoff single to Cheyanne Lyon before McNeese’s Hailey Drew got McNeese out of the inning on a line drive double play.



ULM (5-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a sacrifice bunt by Samantha Agamaite that scored Vanessa Garcia. The Warhawks added two more runs in the third on a two RBI single up the middle by Bailey Thibodeaux for a 3-0 lead.



Coyne got the Cowgirls out in order in four of the seven innings played and allowed only one base runner passed second base.



McNeese will hit the road for Mobile, Alabama this weekend to take part in the South Alabama Mardi Gras Classic. The Cowgirls will begin tournament action against Jackson State o Friday before facing Butler and South Alabama on Saturday then will conclude the weekend against Murray State on Sunday.

