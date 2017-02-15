Autism therapy cuts could impact Louisiana children, providers

Healthcare is one of many areas that could face cuts during the current special session.

Health insurance providers like Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Medicaid have already cut autism therapy reimbursements for this year and those cuts could impact people right here in Southwest Louisiana.

Applied Behavior Analysis therapy is crucial for, not only Sarah Fuselier's daughter, but other families who have children with autism.

“She has a lot of behavior issues that she needs to work on," said Fuselier. "It does show between schools and the home environment and out in the community.”

Aaleah Thomas, 6, has autism and meets with Maggie Kurtzuba three days a week for Applied Behavior Analysis therapy.

"It helps her with her behaviors - having to listen, having to follow directions, having to follow rules,” said Fuselier.

But Fuselier's daughter’s ABA therapy is covered under Medicaid, which recently cut reimbursements for the therapy by 25 percent.

“The hours that she’s getting, the staff that that’s going to be as the clinic comes into the home could be at jeopardy for those things,” said Fuselier.

Kurtzuba, who works for Links ABA Therapy, has been keeping up with the cuts and notices the impacts.

“It has made it difficult for some families to continue and sometimes, if insurance won’t cover it and they can’t afford to pay for it out of pocket, there’s not a lot that we can do after that,” said Kurtzuba.

But the reimbursement cuts won’t just affect the families, but also the providers of ABA therapy.

“It’s going to affect their budget," said Lettie Goings, behavior analyst for the McNeese Autism Program. "That’s going to affect the money that comes in that they use to keep their facilities running.”

Goings is worried about what could happen in the long run.

“I do worry about Louisiana’s future at providing ABA services because eventually these independent providers are not going to want to work with these insurance providers anymore and they might move away," said Goings. "They might move out of state so that’s going to deplete the resources that we have available.”

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has also cut ABA therapy reimbursements this year, but say the changes were made because of new legislation and billing codes.

“We anticipated that these changes might be unpopular with some of the providers, but we concluded that implementing these changes was the right thing to do to get the children affected by autism the access to the most qualified providers and specialized care,” said John Maginnis, vice president of corporate communications.

But those working with children like Aaleah have some advice for healthcare providers and lawmakers when it comes to ABA therapy.

“Don’t make assumptions based on the age of the child; don’t make assumptions based on where they should be," said Goings. "Consult those of us who are doing this day to day. We can help”

Blue Cross and Blue Shield representatives say that the reimbursement rates for ABA providers in their network will now follow a more common structure when covering ABA services and will better align reimbursement with the credentials of the provider.

If you have any concerns or questions about reimbursements you can reach out to Blue Cross and Blue Shield by clicking HERE.

For questions or concerns about reimbursements for Medicaid, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.